MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Coronavirus, COVID-19. Why Dad? Why Mom? Why?": a thoughtful discussion of keeping faith during difficult times. "Coronavirus, COVID-19. Why Dad? Why Mom? Why?" is the creation of published author Viola Smith Darrington, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia.
Viola shares, "Children worldwide experienced some type of change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The epidemic caused many adjustments, cancellations, uncertainties, unanswered questions, and unbelief that this virus affected the entire world. The lifestyle that many children considered normal suddenly ended. Some of the changes are permanent.
"The author received inspiration for this book during the time spent with her grandson, Mason, during the pandemic. There were many plans for educational and extracurricular activities for him during his 2020 school year. However, the coronavirus altered all plans. Mason's school abruptly closed. His beloved swim lessons ended after only one session, and his dreams of playing another year of baseball were voided. His question repeatedly during the months of quarantine and changes was, Why?
"Mason would ask, 'Why did the pandemic affect the whole world? Will I ever go back to swim lessons?'
"'I want to play baseball and soccer. When can I start?'
"'I love my school and my teachers. When can I go back?'
"Eventually, the questions stopped, and he adjusted to the new norm.
"There are many children that have similar questions regarding the pandemic. One day, the author asked herself in front of Mason, 'I wonder when the pandemic will end?'
"Mason quickly responded, 'It will end when God wants it to end.'
"The author could only respond, 'Amen!'
"The pandemic, and all trials and tribulations will end in God's time. We all must put our faith and trust in Almighty God, understanding that He sees everything, He hears everything, and He knows everything.
"We must also remember Lamentations 3:25–26:
"The Lord is good to those whose hope is in Him, to the one who seeks Him; it is good to wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.
"And finally, every child should have full faith and believe Jesus when He said in John 16:33, 'These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.'
"Trust God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Viola Smith Darrington's new book is a welcome resource for young readers struggling with the effects of coronavirus shutdowns.
Using language young readers will relate to, this engaging story will open young readers to the importance of leaning into faith when times get tough.
