"Soup Bone Holler, Indiana: From Hunger to a Future and a Hope" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Violet Jean Anderson Gerber with Lisa Danka is a fascinating exploration of Salvation Army missionary Jean Gerber's life, including a close friendship with a pair of convicted serial killers.
Danka shares, "This is the amazing story of my mother (known as Jean), which begins in the Great Depression and follows her life as a social worker, missionary, teacher in a homeless shelter, and unwitting friend of infamous mother and son serial killers, Sante and Kenny Kimes.
"Steven Stirling, President and CEO of MAP International and author of 'The Crutch of Success' says, 'Jean Gerber has the heart of a servant, uplifting and encouraging others who dwell in the darkest places. Her story shines a light on what we should all aspire to - strong faith and service to others.'
"Jean Gerber joined the Salvation Army in her 50's, serving as a missionary in several Caribbean countries. It was in the Bahamas where she met and became friends with Ken and Sante Kimes and their young son, Kenny. Jean's story follows the family as Sante and Kenny descended from wealth and privilege into a life of lies, thievery, and the murder of at least three people. Jean herself was unsuccessfully used as a pawn in what was called 'the crime of the decade' in the 1990s, the disappearance and murder of New York socialite Irene Silverman."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerber and Danka's "Soup Bone Holler, Indiana: From Hunger to a Future and a Hope" will captivate readers from the start as they present a gripping and amazing life story.
