MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "¿Quién es el Espíritu Santo?": a potent discussion of the often-overlooked third arm of the Holy Trinity. "¿Quién es el Espíritu Santo?" is the creation of published author Virgilio A. Perez, a native of Santo Domingo who moved to the United States in 1972.
Perez shares, "I think it is of great importance and honor to write about the third person of the Trinity. Because many people do not know or ignore the Holy Spirit. Therefore, Jehovah has filled me with courage to be able to achieve this victory, I thank my beloved Savior King and Lord Jesus Christ. Also, thanks to my friend and teacher Willy Araujo for his tremendous collaboration, with grammar and diction, so that everyone who reads this book can be blessed in a supernatural way. God keep blessing you, amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virgilio A. Perez's new book shares an articulate examination of knowledge regarding the Holy Spirit.
Perez shares in hopes of bringing appreciation and understanding to the important figure that is the Holy Spirit.
