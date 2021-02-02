MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chip's Tales: The Miraculous Rescue": a profound illustrated narrative that shares an adventure between newfound friends who explore the meaning of purpose and identity. "Chip's Tales: The Miraculous Rescue" is the creation of published author Virginia Cummings Kirk, a gifted storyteller.

Kirk shares, "This story, written in simple poetic form, is easy-to-read. In it, you will meet Chip, a slightly disgruntled carrier pigeon, who can't seem to find any reason for being what he is until he meets a nine-year-old boy named Lucas Lemon. Through this unique relationship with Lucas and events that follow, Chip discovers the true value of being what he is and gains a new found respect for himself and his kind."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Cummings Kirk's new book will present the first in a series of Chip's Tales taken from the journal of Lucas Lemon, a collection of Chip's rescues, adventures, and various involvements as he meets and makes new friends along the way.

View a synopsis of "Chip's Tales: The Miraculous Rescue" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Chip's Tales: The Miraculous Rescue" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Chip's Tales: The Miraculous Rescue," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

