MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Plans I Have for You" is a story of faith, healing, and miracles. "The Plans I Have for You" is the work of Maine native and published author Virginia (Ginger) Cushman, an active member of Discover Life Church in Melbourne, Florida.
Cushman shares, "A tragic Jet Ski accident, a testing of faith, and a miracle from God!
"Diagnosed by neurologists to be brain-dead, Ryan Meek's family was asked to make life-support decisions. Ryan lay in a nonresponsive coma for days, with broken bones and a severe traumatic brain injury. His family was no stranger to faith, but they were about to be tested like never before.
"Be inspired and let your faith grow as they share their five-year journey of healing and restoration. #Godsgotthis!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia (Ginger) Cushman's new book is a testament to faith in God.
In this inspiring work, the author speaks about keeping the faith and trusting the plans that God has in store.
View a synopsis of "The Plans I Have for You" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Plans I Have for You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Plans I Have for You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
