MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Plans I Have for You" is a story of faith, healing, and miracles. "The Plans I Have for You" is the work of Maine native and published author Virginia (Ginger) Cushman, an active member of Discover Life Church in Melbourne, Florida.

Cushman shares, "A tragic Jet Ski accident, a testing of faith, and a miracle from God!

"Diagnosed by neurologists to be brain-dead, Ryan Meek's family was asked to make life-support decisions. Ryan lay in a nonresponsive coma for days, with broken bones and a severe traumatic brain injury. His family was no stranger to faith, but they were about to be tested like never before.

"Be inspired and let your faith grow as they share their five-year journey of healing and restoration. #Godsgotthis!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia (Ginger) Cushman's new book is a testament to faith in God.

In this inspiring work, the author speaks about keeping the faith and trusting the plans that God has in store.

View a synopsis of "The Plans I Have for You" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Plans I Have for You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Plans I Have for You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.