MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mystery of Sand Cave Mountain": a compelling short novel that features a boy named Joe and his sudden encounter with a couple who help him change his perception towards life. This is Joe's inspiring journey in opening his heart to God by living a fruitful life in accordance with His Word. "The Mystery of Sand Cave Mountain" is the creation of published author Virginia McDonald, a faithful student of the Word, a devoted wife to her husband of sixty-seven years, and an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
McDonald shares, "The Mystery of Sand Cave Mountain is an interesting adventure of a boy named Joe and the friendship he made with a couple one summer vacation. But most importantly, it will show young people the meaning and importance of living according to God's Word and the happiness that comes from doing His work."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia McDonald's new book is a heartwarming read on God's amazing grace. Here, the author highlights the immense joy one will achieve by leading a life doing God's work.
View a synopsis of "The Mystery of Sand Cave Mountain" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Mystery of Sand Cave Mountain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Mystery of Sand Cave Mountain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
