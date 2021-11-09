MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You See the Glory, but You Don't Know the Story: The Other Woman Speaks": a potent story of the resiliency of the human spirit. "You See the Glory, but You Don't Know the Story: The Other Woman Speaks" is the creation of published author Virtuous Woman, a proud mother and 1970 graduate of Chester High School.
Virtuous Woman shares, "You See the Glory, but You Don't Know the Story was written to encourage women and to let them know they don't have to settle for anything that is not right, no matter what. Love yourself. I have been through the fire and through the flood. I didn't drown, nor did I come out smelling like smoke. I could not have made it without our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virtuous Woman's new book is a heartfelt and heartrending story of hope.
Readers will discover an engaging tale of survival within this personal account of surviving an abusive relationship.
Consumers can purchase "You See the Glory, but You Don't Know the Story: The Other Woman Speaks" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You See the Glory, but You Don't Know the Story: The Other Woman Speaks," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
