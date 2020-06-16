HARRISBURG, Pa., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, Inc. announced that Orlando Health, one of the country's leading healthcare providers, and one of VisiQuate's first clients, has just renewed their agreement with VisiQuate through March 2023, and expanded the services they will receive.
"Orlando Health is one of our nationally-known healthcare clients," VisiQuate President and Co-Founder JK Kolmansberger said. "We are grateful that they were among the early adopters of advanced analytics, and we couldn't be happier that our solutions and services deliver results that help Orlando Health serve their community. Our partnership is very collaborative and innovative, and we look forward to continuing to drive value-rich RCM solutions together."
The organization currently uses VisiQuate's Revenue Management Analytics, Denials Management Analytics, Self Pay Analytics, and Charity Flo solutions to help them achieve peak business health so they can better fulfill their mission. Additionally, Orlando Health will significantly enhance their ability to scale and further personalize VisiQuate solutions across their growing organization.
According to John Mendez, Assistant Vice President, Revenue Management Administration at Orlando Health, "VisiQuate has consistently delivered solutions that have helped Orlando Health meet the business challenges of today's complex healthcare environment. They have continually added new upgrades and releases to our solutions, and we're delighted to continue this partnership and are excited about the benefits we will receive from continuing to work together."
About VisiQuate
Founded in 2009, VisiQuate is an advanced analytics technology and service company that serves some of the country's best-known healthcare providers and medical device makers. Our mission is to help clients achieve peak business health through yield improvement and cost optimization. To maximize outcomes, our solutions are used by workers at all levels, from the C-Suite to line staff.
Ana, VisiQuate's AI-driven virtual data assistant, lets users get tailored insights by asking simple questions. Ana also suggests follow-up actions that produce even greater results. By crowdsourcing the constant wisdom of clients' actions, our solutions deliver continuous value with weekly updates to recommended actions. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.
About Orlando Health
Orlando Health is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $5.6 billion of assets under management. The system spans nine Florida counties with nearly 450 locations that include 13 wholly-owned or affiliated hospitals and emergency departments; rehabilitation services, cancer centers, heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, more than 300 physician offices for adults and pediatrics, and 11 urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care. In FY18, Orlando Health served approximately 167,000 inpatients, more than 2.7 million outpatients, and more than 20,000 international patients. The organization is home to the area's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics, and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. Nearly 3,600 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area's largest employers with nearly 20,500 employees. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $620 million in total value to the community in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.
