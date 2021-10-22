BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visiting Angels, the nation's leading provider of in-home care for seniors, has announced the launch of its non-profit arm, The Visiting Angels Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to help every senior citizen age with dignity, compassion, and care, no matter their financial situation. The Visiting Angels Foundation partners with community-based organizations dedicated to serving seniors most in need and provides the resources and funding necessary for these organizations to continue their important and life-changing work.
"Far too many seniors today cannot pay for even basic necessities like food, rent, and medicine," said Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. "It's time to ensure that every senior has access to the care they need. That's why we launched the Visiting Angels Foundation — to support organizations that are providing for vulnerable seniors."
For the past 20 years, the Visiting Angels corporation has been providing top-quality in-home care to senior citizens. One of the company's primary commitments in its day-to-day business is ensuring that seniors can maintain their dignity as they age. Visiting Angels believes that all seniors should enjoy that same right. Supported by the Visiting Angels home office and over 600 franchisees throughout North America, the Visiting Angels Foundation has already begun providing grants to outstanding senior care organizations. These include The Salvation Army's COVID-19 relief funds as well as the Holy Family Home, run by Little Sisters of the Poor. Organizations wishing to receive a grant must be recommended by a Visiting Angels franchise location.
"The Visiting Angels Foundation is a tremendous resource for America's seniors to obtain the care they need and deserve," said Dan Drennen, President of Visiting Angels Foundation. "We hope everyone who cares about the well-being of our seniors will join us in this important effort." For more information about the Visiting Angels Foundation, you can visit their website at visitingangelsfoundation.org.
Media Contact
Nancy Bostrom, Visiting Angels, 9194598163, nbostrom@919marketing.com
SOURCE Visiting Angels