BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey of more than 8,000 women lists Visiting Angels, one of the nation's leading providers of in-home senior care, as a top choice for women in the franchise industry. The research compiled by Franchise Business Review is based solely on responses from women who are affiliated with nearly 300 leading franchise brands.
"We are thrilled to receive such exemplary ratings in the new Franchise Business Review survey," said Visiting Angels CEO Larry Meigs. "Thousands of women represent the Visiting Angels brand coast to coast. Their compassion and determination to provide quality care to seniors and their families is always a top priority. It is also our pleasure to celebrate the entrepreneurial success that comes with such drive and dedication."
Visiting Angels has more than 600 franchise locations across the country. Each franchise provides personalized in-home care plans for seniors and their families. Visiting Angels caregivers go into homes and provide respite care, friendly companionship, light housekeeping and laundry assistance, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation and assistance running errands.
Amy Ahrens, a franchise owner in Denver, Colorado, jumped at the chance to open her own franchise. She left the corporate world after intense work hours and travel kept her away from her children. Amy started out as a caregiver, then became a manager and opened her own franchise in 2019. "This business gives me both personal and professional satisfaction to help older adults to age with dignity and grace," explains Amy. "I'm able to be part of the best part of people's days every day."
Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
Visiting Angels was among nearly 290 franchise brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. More than 84 female franchise owners completed the survey process. Visiting Angels franchisees responded to 33 benchmark questions on a variety of topics like leadership, training and support as well as financial support and work/life balance.
About Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services:
Visiting Angels began franchising in 1998 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. Today, Visiting Angels has more than 600 private-duty agencies throughout the United States. Visiting Angels agencies employ only experienced caregivers and conduct the most comprehensive background screenings to ensure that their caregivers meet or exceed the company's high standards. For companion care, Alzheimer's care, dementia care and the country's best palliative care program, make Visiting Angels your choice in senior home care. For more information on Visiting Angels or to find a location near you, please visit http://www.visitingangels.com.
Media Contact
Nancy Bostrom, Visiting Angels, 9194598163, nbostrom@919marketing.com
SOURCE Visiting Angels