"Mysteries of the Old House" from Christian Faith Publishing author Vivian Leedy Bevins is a charming family adventure that will delight and entertain the imagination.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mysteries of the Old House": a fun-filled and engaging tale of ghost stories and unexpected surprises. "Mysteries of the Old House" is the creation of published author Vivian Leedy Bevins, a fun-loving octogenarian and a retired reading teacher.
Bevins shares, "The old house was silent, empty, and alone as it stood overlooking the valley. But if it could have spoken, it would have told stories of a bygone time, when it was bustling with activity. No one knew who built the house, who owned the house, or who had lived in the house. It was very mysterious and had become the object of many stories that were conjured up. Children enjoyed frightening their friends with stories of ghosts and goblins living in the old house. No one wanted to venture into the old house to see if the stories were true. Then one day, someone did!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vivian Leedy Bevins's new book features enjoyable illustrations created by Makayla Hayes.
Bevins offers readers an enjoyable narrative paired with creative imagery for the entertainment of all.
