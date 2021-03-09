LANCASTER, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIZpin today announced the release of the new VIZpin Smart app which makes your access control "at door" experience even more convenient and secure. In addition to faster unlock times and a cleaner user interface, this major improvement includes widgets and notifications so you don't have to open the app to open the door. The new "favorites" button is perfect for when you have dozens or hundreds of Smartkeys.
"We are focused on continually improving the "at door" experience," said Paul Bodell, President and CEO. "Other Smartphone credentials may require a local network and can take five seconds or more to unlock. That is an eternity when you are standing in the rain. VIZpin Smartkeys have always been the fastest in the industry and we just increased our lead."
VIZpin SMART version 4.5.0 is now available for iOS and Android.
