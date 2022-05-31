"All for You" from Christian Faith Publishing author VL is an enlightening verse for children that shares the great power of God's love.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All for You": a powerful reminder that each person is alive and on Earth for a reason. "All for You" is the creation of published author VL, a writer from North Carolina.

VL shares, "The Earth was formed within this Great Universe

Every Star and Planet knew 'tis place in its Orbit around our Mighty Sun

And this was all for you!

The Great darkness departed, the Sun Shined through.

They shared their time it's called Night and day.

And this was all for you!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, VL's new book embodies the message that there are no accidents or mistakes, and each person is alive for a reason and to embrace the greatness.

Consumers can purchase "All for You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "All for You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

