"Joy in Sorrow, Hope for Tomorrow: Homecoming" from Christian Faith Publishing author Vonnetta Mayo shares the journey of a family enslaved on a plantation and their hope for freedom.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Joy in Sorrow, Hope for Tomorrow: Homecoming": a gripping and potent story of one family's strive for freedom. "Joy in Sorrow, Hope for Tomorrow: Homecoming" is the creation of published author Vonnetta Mayo, who discovered her passion for writing while attending the University of California, San Diego, where she minored in literature.
Mayo shares "This book will encourage you to have faith during your most difficult situation. It is an inspiring, entertaining, and educating book. It uplifts you with its Christianity foundation, as well as enlighten you a little about African American history. Joy in Sorrow, Hope for Tomorrow: Homecoming continues to exemplify the importance of having faith and not giving up."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vonnetta Mayo's new book will exhilarate the spirit and inspire the soul as readers witness one family persevere.
