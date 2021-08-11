MEADVILLE, Pa., August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dancing with Angels: Songs and Poems of the Millennium": an inspiring arrangement of lyrical verse. "Dancing with Angels: Songs and Poems of the Millennium" is the creation of published author W. Brunhofer, a loving husband and father of three who served in the Navy on submarines during Vietnam. He has also traveled to Afghanistan with the Peace Corps while earning bachelor's and master's degrees.
Brunhofer shares, "Good poetry is good because it connects us to universal human values and truths that speak to all people. Poems have the ability to inspire us to seek truth and take us on journeys in pursuit of goodness: from a fearless warrior's journey and stories of dauntless kings who beat the odds to celebrations of the beauty of nature and innocence of childhood and musings on the vastness of time and depth of true love. These verses mount an investigation into sources of human goodness and an exploration of the ultimate source of good.
"Dancing with Angels Songs and Poems of the Millennium invites us to engage with those 'better angels' whose guidance illuminates our better natures and brings us closer to the truth, rebalancing the human spirit in calibration with our Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Brunhofer's new book is an enjoyable exploration of poetry.
From Shakespeare to Yeats, Brunhofer explores favorite poems of inspiration and presents a series of personal writing dating back to the 1970's.
