MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 -- "Living God's Life": a potent exploration of the generational changes and overall loss of spiritual faith in today's world. "Living God's Life" is the creation of published author W.J. Caywood, a native of Arizona who graduated from the University of Arizona with BA in Religious Studies in 2000 and the Fuller Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity in 2008. Caywood works as a Campus Minister through the Graduate and Faculty Ministry (GFM) of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (IVCF), as well as serving as Lay Missioner within the Diocese of Western Anglicans, part of the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA).
Caywood shares, "We live in an era when the divide between the perception of the Gospel truth and the experience of the Gospel truth for Christian people (to say nothing about others) are more tenuous than prior generations. Evidence of this tension can be readily observed and felt in what Christians report about themselves and how they are responding to the quickening shifts in society and Western culture. We need to, once again, find the path to be grounded in the truth as revealed in the Person of Jesus the Messiah. In him we can know experientially of God, holiness of life, and the practice of God's righteousness together in the community in order to be faithful witnesses in this generation. This book is a study and reflection on the letter of 2 Peter, with special emphasis on implementing the messages, principles, and exhortations of this New Testament letter for Christians in this changing modern world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W.J. Caywood's new book is a compelling argument for a revival of dedication to Jesus.
Caywood shares in hopes of empowering others who have lost sight in today's modern world of the promise Jesus has offered.
