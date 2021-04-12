MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Apocalypse Puzzle": an enlightening study of the scriptures and doctrines that attempt to make sense of ancient Bible prophecies about the end-times. "Apocalypse Puzzle" is the creation of published author W. R. Johnston, a writer who studied Christian apocalyptic prophecy for over a half-century. He served as a pastor, school chaplain, and Christian school administrator for thirty-four years and is now retired
Johnston shares, "The Apocalypse Puzzle is written for Bible students who want to understand how the Apostle's contemporaries viewed the apocalyptic prophecies of Daniel and the Book of Revelation. This book compares the study of prophecy to the endeavors of a jigsaw puzzle enigmatologist. Many pieces must be carefully considered and assembled to form the intended picture. There are strategies for assembly that reduce mystery and frustration. The Creator of the picture is God who meant for Christians to understand the issues and events of the last days and end of time. Jesus, and most of the New Testament writers, told of the nearness of the coming of Christ and the end of all things. The central question of the Apocalypse Puzzle is the placement of the end within the span of human history. It explores the conflict between the two principal characters in apocalyptic prophecy—Christ and Satan. The final chapter of the book describes how Christians ought to live today as they anticipate their reward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. R. Johnston's new book is a profound Bible study that pieces together the puzzle that revolves around the apocalyptic prophecy, the end times, and God's plan for mankind. This is a great tool for Bible students who wish to see the Scripture unraveling itself to them.
View a synopsis of "Apocalypse Puzzle" on YouTube.
