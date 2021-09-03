MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Underworld: SHEOL- HADES (The Invisible World): Dwelling of the Souls of Dead": a potent opportunity for exploration of a little discussed topic. "The Underworld: SHEOL- HADES (The Invisible World): Dwelling of the Souls of Dead" is the creation of published author Wagner Bariani Santiago, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was born in Brazil and later moved to the United States. He studied at Federal University of Goias-Brazil in visual arts and later at Washington Bible College where several theological courses were enjoyed.
Santiago shares, "What happens to our soul the second after our death?
"Already some books were written with that theme, but none have given a satisfactory answer to this intriguing question!
"Some books are based on personal experiences, others on superficial studies, not giving the reader a final answer or the sense of having learned the solution to such a question!
"This book was written based on the texts of the biblical scriptures, where we study the original meaning of the Hebrew word 'Sheol,' and the Greek word 'Hades,' which were mostly erroneously translated to 'hell' or 'grave' but actually meaning 'dwelling of the souls of the dead'!
"And in unraveling those meanings and comparing them with the context in which it was originally written and inspired by God, one arrives at the conclusion and solution to several unanswered questions in the Bible and fundamental to the understanding of the Christian doctrine and of its relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
"The reader will discover a part never studied in the scriptures but unveiled because God made us known!
"It's worthy of read and learn!
"Follow me in this discovery of 'the underworld'!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wagner Bariani Santiago's new book is a compelling read with helpful, relevant scripture.
Santiago writes in hopes of educating and continuing the conversation on the often-overlooked portions of the Bible that examine the soul's journey following the death of the body.
View a synopsis of "The Underworld: SHEOL- HADES (The Invisible World): Dwelling of the Souls of Dead" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Underworld: SHEOL- HADES (The Invisible World): Dwelling of the Souls of Dead" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Underworld: SHEOL- HADES (The Invisible World): Dwelling of the Souls of Dead," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing