MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bold Claims": an absorbing discussion of the human experience. "Bold Claims" is the creation of published author Walter H. Brown, a native of Ohio born in 1937 who later enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world teaching English as a second language and religious education before returning to America to work as a probation officer.
Brown shares, "As we are confronted by those subtleties that orbit the peripheries outside of our cognitive grasp and threatened our very existence, how often are we unaware of their potency to distort or to annihilate our precious God-given identity of distinction, a distinction of who and of what we are!
"We are surrounded by malevolent councils whose agendas intend on quashing our attributes as beings of integrity and compassion. Yet, strangely enough, our race is deceived in assisting those dark forces with diminishing our strength to protect ourselves against them.
"There are ancient frowns from variant species that appose our race of man; and they have, from the dawn of space and time, strive to eliminate the very vestige of what may be salvageable or resemble our fragile fraternity as humans.
"Hopefully, we may be able to take a hold of what may still remain of our tenacity to preserve our identity as a race, a people, a culture, an integrity, and a nation, and, by all endeavor, the remaining spark in our souls, the last frontier of the dying embers that glow within us, the image of God.
"Bold Claims is also replete with controversial topics of ethnic origin, immigration, and misleading drum major myths that one may discern simply by the lantern of his own soul. These are presented to stimulate the reader to reexamine history and his place in it. Consider it to be biblically challenging, conscience examining, and contemporarily exposing. Although some of these topics occur in antiquity or on the threshold to come, to them all, may God be the glory!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter H. Brown's new book is a potent examination of one's purpose here and how that can relate to their ultimate destination.
Offering readers thought-provoking opportunities for reflection and relevant scripture, Brown provides a unique perspective of what it means to be human.
