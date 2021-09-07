MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ "What If: What if I did, but I shouldn't have? What if I didn't, but I should have? What If I wanted to, but I didn't?": a potent and moving personal memoir with an encouraging message for believers. "What If: What if I did, but I shouldn't have? What if I didn't, but I should have? What If I wanted to, but I didn't?" is the creation of published author Walter Joe Wall Jr., who has been ordained since 1954 and served as pastor for numerous churches throughout Tennessee.
Wall Jr. shares, "Some people reach their golden years of life only to be overwhelmed by a looming sense of regret about the way things panned out. They say to themselves, 'What if I had only done this?' Or perhaps they think, 'What if I hadn't wrongly done that?' It's sad, but many a fine and productive life has been discounted in later years by thoughts of what could have been.
"Reverend W. Joe Wall Jr. readily admits that he made a few mistakes along the way, but he doesn't dwell on such things. Even now at age ninety-one, he still regularly asks himself over and over, 'Am I where God wants me, doing what He wants me to do?'
"Born in Morristown, in Northeast Tennessee during the depths of the Great Depression, Reverend Wall provides the following observation on his early life: 'I grew up in a very poor neighborhood where the whites and blacks lived very close to each together. We lived together with respect for one another and lived with peace in our hearts.'
"It is with that sense of righteousness that Reverend Wall has spent living the last nine decades.
"In What If, Reverend Wall offers up the narrative of his own life experience. It's a story that take us from his childhood years as a might-have-been juvenile delinquent, through his younger years as student on a college football scholarship, and all the way through his career as professional educator. As if all this doesn't make life full enough, Reverend Wall was also actively engaged in ministry all along the way.
"The text describes Reverend Wall—the things he did, the people he met, and the things he learned. But it will be clear to the reader that the real story is a story of testament. It is Reverend Wall's testament to how the only true way to find contentment is through the love of Jesus Christ under the direction and guidance of God Almighty. Taking any other path is only a fool's errand."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter Joe Wall Jr.'s new book is an enjoyable and private overview of the author's life growing from an almost delinquent into a satisfied believer in Christ.
Wall Jr.'s message for readers is clear as the details of a life lived in faith emerge throughout a charming autobiography.
View a synopsis of "What If: What if I did, but I shouldn't have? What if I didn't, but I should have? What If I wanted to, but I didn't?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What If: What if I did, but I shouldn't have? What if I didn't, but I should have? What If I wanted to, but I didn't?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What If: What if I did, but I shouldn't have? What if I didn't, but I should have? What If I wanted to, but I didn't?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
