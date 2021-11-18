MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poetry Inspired by the Bible": an engaging opportunity for readers to experience God's Word in a fresh format. "Poetry Inspired by the Bible" is the creation of published author Wanda L. Gauthney.
Gauthney shares, "Like most people in the world, 2020 finds me in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Inspired by the Word of God and how God has something to say about every situation, I began to write seventy-five poems. It was February when the Holy Spirit prompted me to write God's Word in poetry, and needless to say, 2020 did not find me with nothing to do while in the house, wanting to follow the rules.
"I have been saved, born again, for thirty-two years. I am a native-born Philadelphian and attend the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church. I love serving the Lord and serving people (i.e. Helping Hands Rescue Mission, women in prison, ushering, and more). My life verse is Matthew 5:16: 'Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda L. Gauthney's new book draws readers in with a welcoming message of God's love.
Gauthney shares in hopes of inspiring and empowering others in their faith.
Consumers can purchase "Poetry Inspired by the Bible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Poetry Inspired by the Bible," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
