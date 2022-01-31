MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Are You One of These for God?": a powerful presentation regarding the author's spiritual experience. "Are You One of These for God?" is the creation of published author Wanda Rust.
Rust shares, "Rev. Wanda Rust was moved by the calling of God to start her ministry in 1961. In her own words, 'God spoke to me to establish the organization of the Independent Pentecostal Church.' Over the years, she built her organization in both America and parts of Mexico. All through, she began as an evangelist in 1963. She did take on the role of a pastor and established her own church where she lived at the time.
"However, her true calling and dream has always been to become an evangelist. Through time, her evangelistic calling grew and began to demand more of her time. She eventually closed her church and began her evangelistic ministry full-time—preaching the word of salvation, healing, deliverance, and moving in the prophetic ministry. Many miracles have been attributed to her ministry, even miracles in her own life when faced with the possibility of death.
"Through her faith, she has been given new opportunities to continue her ministry. She has ministered in multiple countries around the world, even took on the role of a missionary in the Philippian Islands for a short period of time. Most recently, her ministry has been with the Spanish community, both in America and in Mexico.
"On December 31, 2015, the Holy Ghost moved on her while meditating on the Word of God. In her own words, 'God came to me in my kitchen and audibly spoke to me about this revelation of the statue and told me to give it to the world.'
"This book is the manifestation of that revelation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda Rust's new book is a spiritual call to arms that will empower and encourage believers.
Rust's lifetime of pursuing a deep connection with God is apparent within the pages of this thought-provoking discussion.
Consumers can purchase "Are You One of These for God?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Are You One of These for God?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing