MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "El Nido Vacío: Un libro para todos los edades!": an enjoyable tale of growing up. "El Nido Vacío: Un libro para todos los edades!" is the creation of published author Wanda Vazquez, a native of Ohio who later traveled to Uruguay, South America. While there, she met and married her cherished husband. Together they share four beloved children.
Vazquez shares, "The Empty Nest was created because I never understood what 'empty nest' really meant. And after waiting 30 years, I finally had my first-hand experience.
"Empty nest or was it not?
"I finally found the answer and wanted to share my experience with you. I hope you find this book useful as you begin your own journey through the empty nest."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda Vazquez's new book is a sweet story of growing older together as a family.
Pairing a charming narrative with colorful illustrations, the author shares a story that is all too familiar for many parents as they prepare for an empty nest.
View a synopsis of "El Nido Vacío: Un libro para todos los edades!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "El Nido Vacío: Un libro para todos los edades!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "El Nido Vacío: Un libro para todos los edades!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing