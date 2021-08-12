MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "First Day Love": a creative coming of age tale. "First Day Love" is the creation of published author Wardell Henderson, a Miami native and retired US Air Force service member who graduated from American Inter-Continental University in 2007 with a BA in Criminal Justice.
An excerpt from the book shares, "First Day Love is written by an inspiring poet. The story is relatively how strong a bond this author has with religion as a young child. The love he felt for his God is so powerful that he took the word of God as part of who he was and how he lived. The word offered courage as well as solace to those who he encountered daily."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wardell Henderson's new book is a delightful story of a young man and the experiences of the first day of school.
Based in the author's profound faith, the tale within is one of belief, thankfulness, and the importance of knowing God loves His children even through the troublesome times.
View a synopsis of "First Day Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "First Day Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "First Day Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing