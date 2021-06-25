MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Speak to It": a motivating discussion of what one puts into the world. "Speak to It" is the creation of published author Warren C. Winns, a loving husband, father, and dedicated United States Army veteran who served for twenty-two years.
Winns shares, "The world you live in was created with the words you have spoken. If you don't like your world, you must change your words.
"Life and death are in the power of the tongue. You must speak life into every situation because the truth of the matter is, every time you open your mouth you are creating a positive world around you or a negative world; the choice is yours!
"I wish that someone had explained this to me when I was younger because there are plenty of things that I would not have said and there are things that I would have said about my future.
"Can you imagine what this world would be like if we all spoke life to each other? Can you imagine what our communities, our churches, our businesses, our families, and our children would be like if we spoke what God said about these matters?
"This book is to encourage you and let you know that God needs your voice here on earth, that God created you to speak, and that your words are powerful.
"No longer will you just talk about a problem; you will begin to speak of what God says about that problem. Speak to it!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Warren C. Winns's new book is a thought-provoking exploration of how one's words and thoughts shape their reality.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging those who may have lost their way and empowering those who seek spiritual growth.
View a synopsis of "Speak to It" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Speak to It" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Speak to It," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
