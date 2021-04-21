MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pulpit Peddlers or Godly Preachers: Resolving the Prosperity Controversy": an eye-opening discussion about the pressing issues that storm today's churches and uncover the truths of the Savior's Gospel. "Pulpit Peddlers or Godly Preachers: Resolving the Prosperity Controversy" is the creation of published authors Warren E. Anderson, Sr., an ordained minister, and Jonathan M. Anderson, Sr., the senior pastor of Exceeding Grace Christian Center.
Warren E. Anderson, Sr. and Jonathan M. Anderson, Sr. share, "We are sure that from the outset, the title of this book has raised eyebrows. It has been the topic of many heated conversations, and perhaps most of all, it has probably caused a lot of consternation among our fellow ministers of the Gospel. This book is not designed to bash any preacher. However, this book does have a twofold purpose.
"First, it is to expose and mitigate the negative impact; that peddlers of the Word of God, as identified by the Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 2:17, are having on the Church and especially on those in the church who are still babes in Christ and vulnerable to this brand of corrupt pulpit rhetoric. Further, this book was written to open the eyes of all believers, old and new, veterans or rookies, who are also listening and taking heed to the pulpit peddlers' pimpish rhetoric and missing the true intent and nature of the saving Gospel of Jesus Christ!
"Second—and equally, if not more, importantly—this book sets the record straight and resolves the controversy surrounding the preaching of prosperity from the pulpit. This book engages both the topic and the reader from the writings found in God's Word. We avoid popular opinions as well as our own wisdom. Instead, this book resolves the prosperity controversy based on what God has said about it in His inspired Word. By the time you get to the end of this book, you will be certain that it is God's will to bless you, based on His riches in glory. However, you will also be certain that God does so according to His will for each of us and that He can give exceedingly and abundantly above all you can think or ask."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Warren E. Anderson, Sr. and Jonathan M. Anderson, Sr.'s new book is a powerful take on the controversy surrounding peddlers of the Word of God and the unbiblical pulpit rhetoric they preach to the people.
View a synopsis of "Pulpit Peddlers or Godly Preachers: Resolving the Prosperity Controversy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Pulpit Peddlers or Godly Preachers: Resolving the Prosperity Controversy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Pulpit Peddlers or Godly Preachers: Resolving the Prosperity Controversy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing