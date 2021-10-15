MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This Is Me (And You)": an encouraging overview of tips and tricks the author has discovered along the way. "This Is Me (And You)" is the creation of published author Warren Knowlton, who studied to be an elementary teacher with music as a secondary field. After obtaining a master's degree in guidance and counseling, Knowlton returned home when his beloved mother fell ill. He then spent the next forty years farming on the family farm. He is a founding member of the Torrington Fiddlers Associations of which he remains an active member.
Knowlton shares, "Reading a book and finishing a chapter, then writing down the main idea in one sentence, that's the idea in this book. Get to the main idea. The other purpose is to get the reader to determine their own values and principles. Explore your joys and pleasures. Let the ideas in this book get your brain working on new and different ideas of your own. Take what is useful and add what you need to have a fulfilling life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Warren Knowlton's new book is a thoughtful look at life and one's impact on those around them.
Knowlton shares in hopes of inspiring others to slow down and be present with their choices and actions as they go through their days.
