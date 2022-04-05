Independently owned, free streaming AVOD Channel, WatchFreeFlix continues its growth. The channel has reached a milestone number of titles, 2500 movies and TV series, for viewers to access. These 2500 titles are delivered in the aggregate by 25 of the leading independent movie and TV distributors who supply both the main Channel and the 12 additional vertical genre channels. The company forecasts adding additional vendors in the coming months, as well as an additional 1500 new titles by year's end.
PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independently owned, free streaming AVOD Channel, WatchFreeFlix continues its growth. The channel has reached a milestone number of titles, 2500 movies and TV series, for viewers to access. These 2500 titles are delivered in the aggregate by 25 of the leading independent movie and TV distributors who supply both the main Channel and the 12 additional vertical genre channels. The company forecasts adding additional vendors in the coming months, as well as an additional 1500 new titles by year's end.
A high profile, ad-supported streaming service, WatchFreeFlix gains continual momentum by working with its current roster of content distribution partners who add additional new titles quarterly. A robust content acquisition strategy fuels an expansion for more genre-based channels to populate the brand. Parent company Digital Sylvia LLC plans for several new channels launching in the next few months.
"I am very proud of the growth of the WatchFreeFlix publishing business, to which I give a lot of credit to my loyal content providers, as well as my tech and ad ops support team. It's my goal to continually showcase compelling content to our viewers while taking on more content vendors and expanding more genre channels," says Gary Delfiner, CEO of Digital Sylvia LLC, creator/owner of WatchFreeFlix.
About Digital Sylvia LLC (Owner of WatchFreeFlix)
Digital Sylvia LLC develops, builds and deploys proprietary AVOD movie and TV channels across multiple platforms in the United States and Canada. WatchFreeFlix is the company's highest profile and most popular channel. In addition to WatchFreeFlix, the publishing company currently owns and operates 12 additional genre channels, including WatchFreeHorrorFlix, WatchFreeActionThrillerFlix, WatchFreeRomanceFlix, and more. Deploying channels on more platforms domestically and internationally are the next phase of expansion.
