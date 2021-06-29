READING, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brenntag North America, Inc. and Brenntag Latin America, Inc., part of Brenntag SE, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, have supported Water For People, a non-profit international development organization, since 2018. Over the past three years, Brenntag has worked to raise awareness and funds that provide sustainable clean water and sanitation solutions to communities, businesses, and governments. This collaboration has allowed children to stay in school, increased education, improved health, and boosted opportunities for those who need it the most in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Peru, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, and India.
"Clean water and sanitation are essential needs of our growing, global population. At Brenntag, we believe every human being around the world should have the ability to obtain clean water without fear of waterborne diseases and without sacrificing education to source it," said Lars Schneider, President for Brenntag Specialties.
Council member companies provide guidance and feedback to Water For People on global operations, growth, and diversification strategies. In turn, the non-profit organization provides a platform for member companies and their employees to engage in global water issues and increase their social impact.
The Kenneth J. Miller Founders' Award was established in 2001 by the Water For People Board of Directors to celebrate outstanding volunteers and is presented annually. Ken Miller, a volunteer leader in American Water Works Association (AWWA), who passed away after 40 years of service. The Miller Award is presented to individuals who are dedicated to helping end the global water crisis.
"It is an honor to receive the Miller award," says Erin Sedlak. "For the past couple of years, we've worked closely with Water For People to help create sustainable ways of providing clean water for those in need. At Brenntag, we are committed to this cause and are willing to help provide the resources needed to ensure communities all over the world have safe and sustainable water solutions."
Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,000 employees worldwide and operates a network of more than 670 sites in 77 countries. In 2020, Brenntag generated sales of around 11.8 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full-line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. In the field of sustainability, Brenntag pursues specific goals and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares are listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are included in the MDAX and DAX 50 ESG. For more information, visit http://www.brenntag.com.
Water For People is a global nonprofit that exists to promote the development of high-quality drinking water accessible to all. Currently working in nine countries around the world and headquartered in Denver, CO, Water For People is dedicated to sustaining strong communities, businesses, and governments. For more information on Water For People, please visit waterforpeople.org.
Media Contact
Verena Blaschke, Brenntag SE, +49 (201) 6496-1213, global.communications@brenntag.de
SOURCE Brenntag SE