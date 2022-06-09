"The Hero No One Could See" from Christian Faith Publishing author Waties Alston is a unique and entertaining story that embraces the gifts God has given all.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Hero No One Could See": a charming juvenile fiction. "The Hero No One Could See" is the creation of published author Waties Alston, a dedicated husband, loving father, and native of North Philadelphia.
Alston shares, "In a wonderful world full of fun and adventure, there is always a mystery, to each his own when reading The Hero No One Could See. God has blessed us all with the gift of curiosity and the love of adventure. Now let us enjoy them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Waties Alston's new book is a simple and heartwarming message of God's love.
Alston presents an encouraging message for young readers to take joy in life and value in God's gifts to creation.
