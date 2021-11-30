MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prayers for Prophets: Profits for Preyers": a spiritual call to arms against church abuses. "Prayers for Prophets: Profits for Preyers" is the creation of published author Wayne Cade, a native of Washington, D.C., who has enjoyed many years of active participation in prison ministry and Bible study groups.
Cade shares, "Church corruption has seen an increase since the late 1990s. The exposure of this outbreak is more crucial than ever, and the only possible remedy to prevent it from becoming more widespread. Absent the light of exposure, it should be no surprise that among a variety of religious denominations are frequent reports of some form of scandal or irregularities.
"The hope and intent of this book is to bring awareness to any and all parishioners of the potential threat to their respective congregations and, with that awareness, bring an ability to identify and prevent these threats to their church families."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Cade's new book is a fascinating discussion of modern concerns within churches.
Cade writes in hopes of bringing awareness to a deeply concerning trend in modern church environments.
