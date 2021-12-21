MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He, Not It!: The Present-Day Ministry of Holy Spirit": a potent reminder of the importance of embracing the benefits of understanding the Holy Spirit. "He, Not It!: The Present-Day Ministry of Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Wayne Godsmark, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is an ordained minister with a bachelor of arts degree in biblical studies and pastoral ministry from Logos Christian College.
Godsmark shares, "Right before going to the cross at Calvary, Jesus gave his disciples some last-minute promises at what we call the Lord's supper. He told them he was about to leave, but he promised them that he would send Holy Spirit to be with them. He would empower, comfort, teach, and guide them through their journey of faith. On the day of Pentecost, that promise was fulfilled, and Holy Spirit came into his present-day ministry. Holy Spirit's ministry is still in effect today.
"In this book, you will discover the biblical plan, purpose, and power of his ministry. All Christians need to understand his part in their journey of faith. The author presents the biblical facts concerning Holy Spirit's ministry as well as personal insights and illuminations given to him by Holy Spirit.
"You will experience sweet communion with Holy Spirit as you grow in your biblical knowledge of him and as you seek to know him better."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Godsmark's new book will challenge and engage the mind as readers explore the loving ministry of the Holy Spirit.
Godsmark shares in hopes of helping others to find a stronger connection to the Holy Spirit in order to establish a full and rewarding relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase "He, Not It!: The Present-Day Ministry of Holy Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "He, Not It!: The Present-Day Ministry of Holy Spirit," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing