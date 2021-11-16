MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Haylee & Pumpkin": a fun-filled story of friendship. "Haylee & Pumpkin" is the creation of published author Wayne Wentker, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a resident of Hampstead, Maryland. Together, he and his wife are co-founders of A Heart for Giving Ministries.
Wentker shares, "Just a few months ago, God created a baby deer named Haylee and a baby chipmunk named Pumpkin. Come join them in the backwoods of Western Maryland as they discover God and the rest his wonderful creation. Travel along as they meet and learn about each other and all the rest of the animals in the forest, like George, the great black bear, and Eve, the beautiful butterfly.
"Share in their adventures and maybe, just maybe, you'll find out something about yourself. But don't forget to take Mom and Dad along on your journey because they just might learn something as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Wentker's new book will delight and entertain as it offers readers important lessons for consideration.
Wentker presents a faith-based narrative that encourages young readers to appreciate God's creation.
Consumers can purchase "Haylee & Pumpkin" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
