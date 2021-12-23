MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Lizzie's Lips to God's Ears": an energetic and exciting adventure of faith. "From Lizzie's Lips to God's Ears" is the creation of published author Waynette R. Cox, a United States Army Reserve veteran who attended Lincoln University to earn a bachelor's degree in science.
Cox shares, "From Lizzie's Lips to God's Ear's is a short story about a twelve-year-old girl who is funny, charming, and very intelligent. Most importantly, Lizzie knows the power of prayer and also knows the Bible. She trusts God in everything. Come along on this adventure that will forever change the way you see this young lady's view of how trusting the Word and having faith will bring her neighborhood and her whole community together!
"While Lizzie does experience some challenges of her own, things can only get better for this God-fearing, spiritual, loving earth angel. May the audience find laughter and peace and an everlasting friendship with this beautiful young girl. Enjoy this quick read and see how Lizzie thinks the world should be!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Waynette R. Cox's new book will engage the imagination of juvenile readers of any background.
Cox shares a hopeful and entertaining tale of friendship, faith, and God's unending love for creation.
Consumers can purchase "From Lizzie's Lips to God's Ears" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Lizzie's Lips to God's Ears," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing