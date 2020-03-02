HARRISBURG, Pa., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first week of April, hundreds of labor leaders and union officials from across the Commonwealth were set to gather in the City of Brotherly Love for the 44th Constitutional Convention of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO. Last week, the statewide federation of labor unions cancelled the contract with the Philadelphia 201 Hotel due to a labor dispute between the Hotel and UNITE HERE 274.
"The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO puts solidarity first. Our convention is a celebration of union members, their work and their service to our Commonwealth. We cannot in good conscience continue to host our biennial convention at an establishment that does not treat workers with respect on the job," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.
"It is in the spirit of solidarity with our Sisters and Brothers belonging to UNITE HERE 274, who have asked for a boycott of Philadelphia 201 Hotel. The hotel has failed to enter into a successor collective bargaining agreement acceptable to 274's members, and we stand with those workers in honoring the boycott," added Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.
The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO 44th Constitutional Convention will be held in Pittsburgh at the Omni William Penn from Monday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 8.