WEXFORD, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts and Truthset Data Partner, ranked top among all data providers at determining age overall and in every specific age group in Truthset's Truthscore™ Index release for Q2 2021.
The Truthscore™ indicates how likely a given data record is to be accurate for a specific attribute. Truthscores™ are crucial for marketers who are spending advertising dollars to target specific audiences based on demographics, such as age, household income, and more. The accuracy of that audience data is key to the performance and success of display, remarketing, mobile, and actionable TV campaigns. For marketers trying to reach specific age groups, Webbula's audience data is unmatched in accuracy.
"Different age groups have different income levels, credit scores, interests, and purchasing habits," said David Lewis, VP of Sales and Marketing at Webbula. "They hang out in different channels and use different devices. Our data can help marketers create messaging that resonates and deliver it across whatever channels and platforms are most applicable to specific audience age groups."
In addition to scoring top marks in the Overall Age and Specific Age Group segments, Webbula scored #1 for the Household Income of $100k+ segment. Webbula also scored well in ethnicity and race attributes, household income overall, and homeowner vs. renter.
"We take great care in curating all of our data segments," said Vince Cersosimo, CEO of Webbula. "Remarkable marketing starts with accurate data, and we work every day to continue to improve the accuracy of all of our data segments."
Webbula ranked in the top 3 for the following segments:
Age, Webbula ranked #1
Age + Gender, Webbula ranked #1
Asian, Webbula ranked #1
Hispanic, Webbula ranked #1
Homeowner, Webbula ranked #1
Renter, Webbula ranked #1
African American, Webbula ranked #2
Cat Owner, Webbula ranked #2
Dog Owner, Webbula ranked #2
Married, Webbula ranked #2
Overall Household Income, Webbula ranked #3
State, Webbula ranked #3
Education, Webbula ranked #3
"Partners like Webbula underline the importance of Truthset's mission: data accuracy benefits everyone. Webbula's consistent quality, quarter after quarter, is a signal to data buyers that these are segments worth activating. As the data industry evolves to meet industry and privacy changes, consistent strength is a sure sign of a robust, well-sourced data provider," said Scott McKinley, Truthset CEO. "If advertisers want to improve ROI for campaigns, the first thing they should do is ensure the audience data they're using to target consumers is accurate at the record level so that the right people see their ads."
Webbula's age group and other audience segments can be found within all of Webbula's best-in-class data management platforms and advertising data solutions partners' marketplaces. Find a list of those partners here: https://webbula.com/partners/
About Truthset:
Founded in 2019, Truthset is a data intelligence company focused exclusively on validating the accuracy of consumer data. The company helps brands build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset does not sell data and is not a data broker; it compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. To learn more about Truthset, visit truthset.io
About Webbula:
For over eleven years, customers have trusted Webbula to help them overcome complex data challenges. Webbula continues to be the undisputed leader in email hygiene, data enhancement, audience targeting, and identity-driven data solutions. Proudly headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, truth in data is at the heart of everything we stand for and will always be our passion. To learn more about Webbula, visit webbula.com
