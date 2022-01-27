WEXFORD, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts and Truthset data partner, ranked number one among all participating data providers at determining Car Owners, Homeowners, and Renters.
The Truthscore™ shows how likely a given data set is to be accurate for a particular segment, such as age, household income, and homeownership. The accuracy of that audience data is key to the performance and success of display, remarketing, mobile, and actionable TV campaigns.
"Our Data Scientists and Engineers take great care when sourcing our audience data," said Douglas Egeth, COO of Webbula. "Webbula data is not based on modeled assumptions and is instead self-reported by the individual. It comes from tools like surveys, questionnaires, and interviews. It's also deterministic, linking facts like age, gender, interests, and geographical location to a hashed email address."
"We individually link our data and score for accuracy," said Webbula CEO Vince Cersosimo. "Each individual's linked data is collected in a profile and scored based on its overall accuracy. Bad data costs businesses billions of dollars every year. Webbula's mission, as it has always been, is 'truth in data.'"
In addition to ranking number one in determining car ownership, homeownership, and renter status, Webbula scored within the top three for the following segments:
Renter
Home Owner
HHI
HHI: $50K to less than $100K
HHI: $100K or more
Presence of Children in HH
Female, Child in HH
Male, Child in HH
Married
Car Manufacturer: Bentley
Car Manufacturer: BMW
Car Manufacturer: Ford
Car Manufacturer: Hyundai
Car Manufacturer: Kia
Car Manufacturer: Mazda
Car Manufacturer: Mitsubishi
Car Manufacturer: Nissan
Car Manufacturer: Porsche
Car Manufacturer: Subaru
Car Manufacturer: Volvo
State
Pet Owner
Cat Owner
Dog Owner
Car Owner
Education Overall
Education: College
Education: Grad School
Education: Vocational/Technical School
Employment Overall
Employment: Currently Employed
Small Business Owner
Region of Residence Overall
Region of Residence: Midwest
Region of Residence: South
Region of Residence: West
Hispanic
Black
Asian
Scott McKinley, Truthset CEO, said, "Webbula's Truthscores™speak for themselves. Their emphasis on data accuracy is clearly visible in their rankings. We love working with providers with this commitment to great data because we know accurate demographics make the entire media ecosystem more efficient, leading to both better experiences and better outcomes."
You can find Webbula's audience segments within all of Webbula's best-in-class data management platforms and advertising data solutions partners' marketplaces, such as Oracle Bluekai, TruOptik, and The TradeDesk. Find a list of those partners here: https://webbula.com/partners/
About Truthset
Truthset is a data intelligence company focused on verifying the accuracy of record-level consumer data and measuring campaign performance beyond age and gender. Truthset helps companies build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. For more information, please visit truthset.io.
About Webbula
For over twelve years, customers have trusted Webbula to help them overcome complex data challenges and is the undisputed leader in email hygiene, data enhancement, audience targeting, and identity-driven data solutions. Proudly headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, truth in data is at the heart of everything we stand for and will always be our passion.
