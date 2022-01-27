WEXFORD, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts and Truthset data partner, ranked number one among all participating data providers at determining Car Owners, Homeowners, and Renters.

The Truthscore™ shows how likely a given data set is to be accurate for a particular segment, such as age, household income, and homeownership. The accuracy of that audience data is key to the performance and success of display, remarketing, mobile, and actionable TV campaigns.

"Our Data Scientists and Engineers take great care when sourcing our audience data," said Douglas Egeth, COO of Webbula. "Webbula data is not based on modeled assumptions and is instead self-reported by the individual. It comes from tools like surveys, questionnaires, and interviews. It's also deterministic, linking facts like age, gender, interests, and geographical location to a hashed email address."

"We individually link our data and score for accuracy," said Webbula CEO Vince Cersosimo. "Each individual's linked data is collected in a profile and scored based on its overall accuracy. Bad data costs businesses billions of dollars every year. Webbula's mission, as it has always been, is 'truth in data.'"

In addition to ranking number one in determining car ownership, homeownership, and renter status, Webbula scored within the top three for the following segments:

Renter

Home Owner

HHI

HHI: $50K to less than $100K

HHI: $100K or more

Presence of Children in HH

Female, Child in HH

Male, Child in HH

Married

Car Manufacturer: Bentley

Car Manufacturer: BMW

Car Manufacturer: Ford

Car Manufacturer: Hyundai

Car Manufacturer: Kia

Car Manufacturer: Mazda

Car Manufacturer: Mitsubishi

Car Manufacturer: Nissan

Car Manufacturer: Porsche

Car Manufacturer: Subaru

Car Manufacturer: Volvo

State

Pet Owner

Cat Owner

Dog Owner

Car Owner

Education Overall

Education: College

Education: Grad School

Education: Vocational/Technical School

Employment Overall

Employment: Currently Employed

Small Business Owner

Region of Residence Overall

Region of Residence: Midwest

Region of Residence: South

Region of Residence: West

Hispanic

Black

Asian

Scott McKinley, Truthset CEO, said, "Webbula's Truthscores™speak for themselves. Their emphasis on data accuracy is clearly visible in their rankings. We love working with providers with this commitment to great data because we know accurate demographics make the entire media ecosystem more efficient, leading to both better experiences and better outcomes."

You can find Webbula's audience segments within all of Webbula's best-in-class data management platforms and advertising data solutions partners' marketplaces, such as Oracle Bluekai, TruOptik, and The TradeDesk. Find a list of those partners here: https://webbula.com/partners/

About Truthset

Truthset is a data intelligence company focused on verifying the accuracy of record-level consumer data and measuring campaign performance beyond age and gender. Truthset helps companies build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. For more information, please visit truthset.io.

About Webbula

For over twelve years, customers have trusted Webbula to help them overcome complex data challenges and is the undisputed leader in email hygiene, data enhancement, audience targeting, and identity-driven data solutions. Proudly headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, truth in data is at the heart of everything we stand for and will always be our passion.

Media Contact

Melissa McGaughey, Webbula, 814-572-7947, mmcgaughey@webbula.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Webbula

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.