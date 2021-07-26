HARRISBURG, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebFX, one of the top digital marketing agencies in the world, is thrilled to announce their Gold Award for MarketingCloudFX — their proprietary marketing tool. They take home the Gold award in the "App for Business" category.
MarketingCloudFX is a client-offered tool that is AI-powered by IBM Watson and Google AI machine learning to give clients insight into their marketing campaigns. With the tool, clients are able to track lead sources, pinpoint holes in their marketing funnel, and analyze the results of their campaigns.
The tool is also available via mobile app and offers CRM integrations including Salesforce and Dynamics 365.
One of the most unique features of MarketingCloudFX is CompetitorSpyFX. "CompetitorSpyFX uses a variety of powerful data sources and algorithms to monitor client's and competitors' websites and reveal how they stack up. CompetitorSpyFX reports on competitors' traffic, keywords, content, ads, links, social performance, demographic engagement, page speed, and much more," says Shuleski.
The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that praises agencies' creativity in categories like digital marketing, web-based production, video production, audio production, and more.
Judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the awards program has been celebrating audio-visual arts since its creation in 1994. Since then, the AMCP has judged more than 200,000 entries.
WebFX is the largest performance marketing firm focusing on premium SMBs — dedicated to driving traffic, leads, and sales using the web. They've driven more than 6.2 million leads, 4.2 million calls, and 11.6 million ecommerce transactions for their clients in the last five years alone. Their team of over 400 marketing experts leverage their deep channel knowledge to maximize and execute full end-to-end digital strategies that drive measurable results and drive client revenue growth year-over-year.
