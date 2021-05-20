MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sacrificial Love: "To Give Your All": 7 days to rediscover Love": a thought-provoking examination of love and God's place in our hearts. "Sacrificial Love: "To Give Your All": 7 days to rediscover Love" is the creation of published author, Wedler Laguerre, a devoted Christian and CEO of Laguerre Foundation.
Laguerre writes, "The bible said in 1 john 4:8 'Christ is Love', if God is love why is our experiences with love has been such a pain? Why is it love never enough for our relationships to survive? For many, love has been define as an infatuation and lust, as just a feeling that comes and goes. The truth is, love is made out of different components that makes it perfect and unique for its purpose of expressing its true meaning. Someone who loves is said in the bible is born of God and knows God (v 7). So how much do you truly know God in order to express his love? Sacrificial Love is written with you in mind as it presents to you different aspects within the components of love that reflect God's perfect and undeniable love for us. I prayed that you enjoy every parcel this book as it gives you the godly perspective of love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laguerre's new book encourages readers to look within themselves and examine their understanding of love as it relates to the pure love of God in our lives.
With real-life examples and relevant Scripture, Laguerre hopes to open readers to the concept of sacrificial love and the positive impact it can have upon their relationships.
