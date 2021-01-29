READING, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weidenhammer today announced it has been named an Elite BigCommerce Agency Partner.

"We are thrilled to be named an Elite Partner with BigCommerce," said Ranjana Sharma, Weidenhammer's Director of Commerce. "This is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our ecommerce team, providing the most robust ecommerce solutions for our customers."

Weidenhammer joined the BigCommerce partner ecosystem a year ago and quickly ascended to become an Elite Partner.

"Weidenhammer has a proven track record of success launching Enterprise stores. They offer full-service solutions, from world-class design to complex technical implementations, and have committed to the success of their projects having completed advanced levels of BigCommerce certification training," said Daniel Fertig, Global Director, Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce.

BigCommerce Agency Partners are selected for offering best-in-class expertise, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: http://www.hammercommerce.com.

Media Contact

James Bitler, WEIDENHAMMER, +1 (610) 378-8600 Ext: 8455, jbitler@hammer.net

 

SOURCE WEIDENHAMMER

