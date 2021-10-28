Weis Markets, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weis Markets, Inc.)

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021 payable on November 22, 2021.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

