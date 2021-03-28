EXTON, Pa., March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Place for Mom Honors Wellsprings Home Care with Its Second Straight 2021 Best of Senior Living Award and Celebrates a Year of Triumph Over Adversity
Top Reviews from Families Showcase Outstanding Care Provided by WellSprings Home Care to Keep Seniors Feeling Safe, Healthy and Happy.
WellSprings Home Care, a Top Home Care Agency based in Exton, PA, is proud to announce that it has been honored as a SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 award winner by A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America. The best of senior living honor represents the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, determined by the reviews of seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation's largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services. This exclusive designation honors only the top three percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.
This year has been tough for so many and WellSprings Home Care has shown its resilience in the face of this challenge. Many of the top reviews shared what kept seniors feeling safe, less isolated, and stimulated both mentally and physically. From volunteering in communities, to doing everything they can to help Covid + clients, to being a consistent exemplary of quality and communication, WellSprings Home Care provided the utmost care.
"On behalf of the entire WellSprings Home Care team, we are honored to be recognized by SeniorAdvisor.com's 2021 Best of Home Care Award Winners for the second year in a row," says Justin Currie, founder and owner of WellSprings Home Care. "This award, along with our 5-star rating, reinforces our commitment to continue providing the highest quality care for our clients, and growing our team of experienced, compassionate caregivers."
The Home Care Industry is a Critical Category in Caring for Our Aging Population
Reflected in many of the top reviews, the Home Care industry has remained a critical industry throughout the pandemic. A Place for Mom surveyed families and almost 9 in 10 families surveyed with a loved one receiving Home Care said they were satisfied/very satisfied with the care their loved one was receiving this past year, as caregiver fatigue became an unfortunate reality with 77% of caregivers reporting that they have been overwhelmed by the demands of caring for a senior since the pandemic began.
"During a year that challenged all of us, and particularly frontline healthcare workers, senior living communities demonstrated resilience going above and beyond to keep residents safe, healthy, and happy," said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. "Of the nearly 45,000 senior living care providers in North America currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com and hundreds of thousands of reviews, only the top 3% were recognized with this prestigious award, simply by providing the highest level of care that residents and their families deserve."
To learn more about the Best of 2021 Senior Living Awards, please visit http://www.senioradvisor.com/awards/best-assisted-living. To learn more about WellSprings Home Care, visit http://www.wellspringshomecare.com.
About WellSprings Home Care
Located in Exton, PA, WellSprings Home Care is the top-rated home care agency and winner of the Best of 2020 and 2021 Award on SeniorAdvisor.com, serving Chester, Montgomery and Delaware Counties. WellSprings Home Care offers a range of quality care services ranging from overnight senior care, 24-hour care, Alzheimer's & Dementia Specialty Care, and more. WellSprings Home Care helps seniors maintain their independence, ensure their safety and enhance their quality of life. For more information, visit http://www.wellspringshomecare.com or call 610.463.0880.
About A Place for Mom
A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Its mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. They are a quickly growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of its community customers. For more information, visit http://www.aplaceformom.com.
About SeniorAdvisor.com
SeniorAdvisor.com is the leading consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home-care providers across the U.S. and Canada. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making a senior-care decision, and features more than 240,000 trusted reviews and advice from local residents and their loved ones. For more information, visit http://www.SeniorAdvisor.com.
