MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Priorities, Faith, and the Spiritual": a potent exploration of fascinating topics dear to many Christians. "Priorities, Faith, and the Spiritual" is the creation of published author Wendell Grainger.
Grainger shares, "What you have here are three topics of interest. The first is about Christian prioritization. It is a discourse of the two greatest commandments and how everything in a Christian's life relates. Faith is the second topic. Instead of wishy-washy definitions, leaving Christians with little sense of clarity, this book assembles before the reader the concept of faith, giving it concise definition and even visual aids. The third part is for anyone who wants to know more about the spiritual reality around us with respect to Scripture. It is very interesting!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendell Grainger's new book is an enjoyable and stimulating exploration of three separate yet related Christian topics.
Grainger's excitement and careful details make this fresh work a truly enjoyable experience.
