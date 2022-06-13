"Royal Warrior: How to be the Warrior that our Father God created us to be" from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendi Barczynski is an encouraging message that addresses facing the trials that inevitably spring up along life's path by leaning into God's word.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Royal Warrior: How to be the Warrior that our Father God created us to be": an empowering discussion of faith and God's promise. "Royal Warrior: How to be the Warrior that our Father God created us to be" is the creation of published author Wendi Barczynski, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was a minister in a mainline denomination for almost twenty years. Prior to her years in ministry, she attended and graduated from North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a degree in ministry.
Barczynski shares, "A coworker steals your idea and presents it to your boss as his own and you are furious. Your toddler looks you directly in the eye after you made a request of her and screams 'NO!' and proceeds to throw herself on the floor kicking and screaming in full tantrum mode. You are feeling so down that you can't seem to function anymore. All these are real problems that we can face daily. Satan likes to insert himself into these types of situations and cause us even more grief. He is declaring war on us because we are followers of Jesus. When situations like this come our way, what do we do? How do we handle these attacks?
"If we don't have a battle plan, we are less likely to see victory in our lives. Jesus said that he came so that we can have life abundantly. Do you feel like you are living an abundant life, or are you being weighed down from these daily battles?
"This book has been put together to offer easy, practical steps to form your own battle plan. Wendi Barczynski has used what God has taught her while she faced her own set of challenges. Take time to dive into this book to read what God's word says about how to see victory in your life as you face these daily battles. It's time for you to become a royal warrior!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendi Barczynski's new book offers a balance of personal reflection and helpful analogy that promotes a deeper understanding of God's word.
Barczynski provides readers with an easy-to-follow discussion of the key components needed to draw from the full armor of God.
Consumers can purchase "Royal Warrior: How to be the Warrior that our Father God created us to be" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Royal Warrior: How to be the Warrior that our Father God created us to be," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
