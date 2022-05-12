"The Extraordinary Rhythm of Life!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Anger is a thoughtful discussion of faith that uses a helpful metaphor of the human heart to bring clarity to the capacity of God's love.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Extraordinary Rhythm of Life!": an inspiring message of the comfort a life of active faith can bring. "The Extraordinary Rhythm of Life!" is the creation of published author Wendy Anger, a native of Alabama and a loving mother who has worked as a registered nurse for thirty-three years at St. Vincent's Hospital where she was a respiratory therapist for eight years prior.
Anger shares, "It is truly amazing how the operations of the human heart are so closely related to spiritual function and power in our lives. There are three main arteries that supply the heart itself with life-giving oxygen and nutrients. If either of these arteries is clogged or blocked in any way, it will not allow the heart to function to its fullest capacity. It may even cause death.
"In the spirit realm, we have the Love of God that is displayed as Father, Son, and Holy Spirt. We need the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit working corporately to operate to our fullest capacity in the kingdom of God. A lack of a right understanding (clogged) or just complete ignorance (blocked) of the function of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit will not allow you to operate to your fullest capacity in the kingdom of God. Not realizing how powerful God's love is and not understanding the roles of each person will limit all things that are possible to those who believe. Without God, we are spiritually dead!
"Learn the rhythm of life and live life to the fullest.
"Matthew 1:28–30 (emphasis mine) said, 'Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you'll recover your life. I'll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won't lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you'll learn to live freely and lightly.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Anger's new book will challenge readers to a achieve a more fulfilling connection with God.
Anger's encouraging message is certain to resonate with many seeking a rejuvenation of spirit.
