Purpose-Driven Parents: How to Raise an Academically Sound Child for College and Career Readiness is an engaging book that immediately grabs your attention with the author's storytelling capabilities of real-life examples. The author divides the book into ten sections that provide guidance when preparing your child for academic success, college, and career readiness.
Each section is filled with several real-life stories that address the topic of these sections. There are more than sixty stories in all. You will experience the behavior that other parents have exemplified. After the short story, you will experience the author's personal reflection on the story as well as the lesson she learned from the situation (how it personally affected or how it potentially could affect that child). Some of these stories start with children as early as three years old; however, you should start working with your children as early as birth.
Remember, children are like sponges; they absorb what they see and hear, especially from their parents and the people around them. They will think, If my parent did it, then it must be acceptable. Parents' actions lead to their future. If you want a better future for your child, then this book is a must read.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Felton's new book provides a multitude of resources for parents and guardians as they attempt to raise focused, successful children.
With a straightforward writing style, Felton offers parents and guardians a real-world example of a situation followed by what lessons can be learned from that particular time along with tools for how to improve as a parent.
