Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.5 Billion Delivers Greater Scale with Enhanced Geographic Footprint and Supply Chain Services Combined Platform Provides Significant Growth and Cross-Selling Opportunities Expected to Generate Over $200 Million of Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies by End of Year Three Strong Combined Cash Flows, Enhanced Margins and EPS Accretion in First Full Year of Ownership WESCO to Host Conference Call Today at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT