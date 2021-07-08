MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Drop the Kid!: Miracles and Messes of a 20-Year-Old Youth Pastor": an enjoyable series of youthful tales. "Don't Drop the Kid!: Miracles and Messes of a 20-Year-Old Youth Pastor" is the creation of published author Wesley Criswell, a devoted family man who lives with a loving wife, three nieces, and one son in Alabama. He works as a heating and air-conditioning repairman by day and moonlights as a preacher, youth pastor, and college minister.
Criswell shares, "So you want to be a youth pastor but don't know where to start? You want to be a youth worker but think kids won't relate to you? Maybe you've been serving in ministry but don't know the next step, or you just want to get involved with Christ's work in the church and want some answers?
"Well, I don't have them!
"You've heard the saying 'God works in mysterious ways.' You have even seen this principle in action with a casual glance at the fishermen, tax collectors, tent-makers, shepherds, and all-around amateurs God whips into shape with His perfect wisdom for His purpose in the Bible. I invite you to discover the outpouring of God's manifold grace for delivering His gospel to teenagers through the 'dysfunctional group of factory rejects' (Chuck Owen) He used for a period of time at a small church in Columbiana, Alabama.
"This collection of stories and lessons learned by the everyday bivocational servants of Jesus in a small town gives a gritty, down-to-earth look at nonprofessionals ministering to teenagers with little more than a passion for Jesus and a willing heart. Whether you are preparing a Wednesday night message while working on your doctorate or working on your truck, you are sure to be enriched by the extraordinary normalcy of how God works through regular people."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wesley Criswell's new book is a faith-based exploration of what it takes to minister to youth.
The author presents a series of engaging and entertaining stories from serving as a youth minister in various circumstances.
