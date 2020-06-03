MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of May, West Shore Home announced that it would select 6 Healthcare Heroes and give them a free shower or tub replacement completely free of charge. The company wanted to thank frontline workers for their dedication to serving their local communities.
"Healthcare professionals and first responders have done so much to keep us healthy and safe," said BJ Werzyn, owner of West Shore Home. "We are excited to thank these heroes by providing them with a hassle-free remodeling experience."
The Healthcare Hero recipients are:
Caleb Chiappetta: Registered nurse at UPMC Hospital in McCandles Township, Pennsylvania.
Sunny Goodyear: Registered nurse of Geisinger Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
DeAnn Huff: Registered nurse at the University of Kentucky hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Dr. Robyn King: Emergency room doctor in Clearwater, Florida.
Brenna Lassiter: Emergency room nurse in Charleston, South Carolina.
Melanie and Lance Morgan: Morgan is an intensive care unit nurse at Medical City Dallas. Lance is finishing nursing school in Dallas, Texas.
About West Shore Home
West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is a home remodeling company operating across the Eastern United States. Since its founding in 2006, West Shore Home's mission has been to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. With a focus on speed, efficiency and convenience for the customer, West Shore Home aims to make remodeling as simple as using Uber or Amazon. For additional information about West Shore Home, please visit www.westshorehome.com.