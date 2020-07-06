CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse announced today it has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management (EM) for nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (DD&R) services, along with other companies.
"Our inclusion on this list of awardees is a testimony to Westinghouse's substantial capabilities in DD&R," said David Durham, Westinghouse president of Plant Solutions. "This is an important first step for our future accomplishments on these critical tasks."
EM will issue task orders under these contracts to conduct DD&R of excess, legacy facilities across the Department of Energy's EM, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Office of Naval Reactors (NR) and Office of Science (SC) complexes. Under the contract, other DOE Offices or other Federal Agencies may request EM assistance in accomplishing their DD&R requirements.
This multiple award IDIQ contract has a 10-year ordering period, and a maximum ordering value (ceiling) of $3 billion.
Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com
Contact: Sarah Cassella
Director, External Communications
Westinghouse Electric Company
Telephone: +1 412-374-4744
Email: cassels@westinghouse.com